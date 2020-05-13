Rain tonight, then a nice end to the work week

Northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5…

Cloudy skies and rain showers are in the forecast for tonight as lows drop into the mid and upper 40s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Cloudy skies with a few rain showers anticipated to begin Thursday. The bulk of the rain should come to an end around the noon hour, but a spotty shower can’t be ruled out through the afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. Rainfall totals will be in the 0.25″-0.50″ for most areas with some higher amounts possible to the southeast of Green Bay.





Drier weather will return by Friday with more sunshine making a return with temperatures back close to average in the mid to upper 60s.

The weekend will start out dry on Saturday with increasing clouds. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 60s. A storm system will bring our next rain chance to the area on Sunday. It will be a cool, rainy, and breezy day with highs to wrap up the weekend only in the middle 50s.

Nice spring weather will return early next week with a mostly sunny sky on Monday with highs in the middle 60s. Those highs should be closer to 70 degrees by Tuesday with plenty of sun. Temperatures will continue to get warmer into the mid and even some upper 70s on Wednesday with sunshine holding strong.

The Climate Prediction Center 8-14 day temperature outlook continues to favor above average temperatures for the mid to late portions of May.