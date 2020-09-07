Rain, wind, and near record cool temperatures ahead

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory has been issued for Brown, Southern Oconto, and Sheboygan counties. A persistent northeast wind Tuesday and Wednesday could lead to high waves as well as water backing up on local rivers. This could lead to areas of lowland flooding near the Bay and Lake Michigan.

Cloud cover has been increasing through the late afternoon and evening on Labor Day. A light rain shower will be possible for a few locations as we head through the overnight. Otherwise, the night will be cloudy with low temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s.

Rain showers will be across the southern portion of the viewing area as we start Tuesday. That rain will become more widespread throughout the day. Gusty winds and chilly temperatures are in the forecast as well. The northeast wind could gust up to 30 mph. Highs will be well below average with highs in the middle 50s. The record low high temperature for Tuesday in Green Bay is 56° set in 1943.

Similar conditions are anticipated on Wednesday. On and off rain showers will stick around with temperatures in the middle 50s. The blustery northeast wind will also bring the potential for lakeshore flooding in the southern bay. Most of the rain will exit the area by Thursday morning with late day sunshine making a return. Rainfall amounts over the next five days could be in the 1″-2″ range for much of the region.

Friday is looking dry with highs still below average in the upper 60s. Another round of showers and storms will rumble through ahead of a cold front Saturday where highs could warm closer to 70. A drier and sunnier end to the weekend and start to the new week looks likely with highs in the upper 60s.

