The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Cloudy skies, breezy winds, and scattered showers for Tuesday as a storm system moves into the state. This will be a long-duration event as weather like this will last until Thursday.

Bring an umbrella with you! Our first band of scattered rain showers will shift up from the south during the late morning and afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s, while far northern sections will be cooler where there could be a light wintry mix that forms when the showers reach that area later on. Breezy ESE winds go from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Tonight will have scattered rain showers to the south/lakeshore with a wintry mix to the north, possibly an inch or two of snow accumulation far to the north. The low is 37 degrees, and 33 degrees in the northwoods.

Tomorrow, more wintry mixed precipitation and slushy snow accumulation up north. More off/on rain showers continue to the south/lake. The high is 43 degrees.

SNOW ACCUMULATION for tonight and Wednesday will be limited to the north were there will be a mix of ice and slushy snow accumulation. That is where a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued from 10pm Tuesday night through a part of Wednesday.