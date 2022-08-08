The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Starting off Monday with some showers out ahead of a cold front, but it looks like most of the rain will be wrapping up early. THE FLOOD WATCH HAS BEEN CANCELLED EARLY. The rest of Monday morning will just have low clouds and maybe a few isolated, light showers such as mist/drizzle that hang on as the front goes by.

In the afternoon it will remain mostly cloudy with clearing skies late in the day as sunshine returns from north to south! Plan on a breezy north wind from 10 to 25 miles per hour. The wind direction and clouds will contribute to below average high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tonight will end up being clear as the final clouds move away in the evening. With light winds and saturated grounds, some areas of patchy dense fog may form overnight. A cool summertime low of 53 degrees.

Any fog will burn off early on Tuesday leaving us lots of sunshine! Highs warm up again in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.