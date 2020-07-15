Rain wraps up early tonight, sunshine for tomorrow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight, showers and storms wrap up first for areas to the west of the Fox Cities. The rain chances for everyone will wrap up close to midnight. Low temperatures drop into the low 60s.

Sunshine returns to the area for Thursday. Temperature will climb back into the low 80s.

Temperatures continue to climb for Friday with highs approaching 90 in some spots.

Saturday starts dry, but the chance of storms arrives late in the evening with high temperatures in the low 90s. Storms stick around to start Sunday.

