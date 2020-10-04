Rains end tonight, sunshine to close the weekend

Another frost advisory is in effect for areas west of the Fox Cities until 8 a.m. on Sunday. Temperatures are set to drop into the 30s for most spots tonight with rain lingering along the lakeshore.

Sunshine finally returns to Northeast Wisconsin on Sunday. However, temperatures still remain about 10 degrees below normal in the low to mid 50s.

Breezier conditions are expected on Monday as the wind will shift to the south southwest. Sustained winds will be around 15 mph with gusts near 30 mph. Lots of sunshine will last through the day as well.

That sunshine will last most of the week as temperatures hover around the normal mark. At times, breezy days will occur mid-week before next weekend temperatures get well above average.

