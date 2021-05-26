Rainy and chilly weather to wrap up the week

Tonight: Clear skies this evening will be replaced with cloud cover late tonight as our next storm system approaches. It’ll be a dry but chilly night with lows in the 40s for most areas. To the north temperatures could drop into the 30s.

Thursday: The day begins dry, but by the late morning and afternoon rain showers will arrive from the west. The rain and clouds will keep temperatures very chilly in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a gusty northeast wind.

Rain showers will wrap up early Friday. Rainfall totals will be near a half inch for most areas south of Hwy. 29 with lower totals north. The weekend looks drier and sunnier with highs getting closer to 70 late in the weekend. Memorial Day will bring a few more clouds with a small chance for a light rain shower.

