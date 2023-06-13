The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Rain, rain, won’t go away for a while. Rain chances will be high from the Tuesday morning into the early evening. Temperatures will be seasonably cool as a result, topping out in the very low 60s. Rain amounts across our will generally fall in the window of 0.5″ to 1.25″.

Tonight, scattered showers will end, giving way to mostly cloudy skies. There is a minor chance for an additional stray shower, but most will miss the extra rain. The low falls to 54 degrees.

Wednesday, partly sunny as sunshine mixes with cloud cover. Temperatures will rebound close to normal again with highs in the mid and upper 70s away from the lake. When we get to the warmest part of the day, some isolated pop-up thundershowers may form, then go away before sunset. Severe weather is not anticipated.