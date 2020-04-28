Rainy and windy weather through Wednesday

A storm system will move through the state this evening and tonight which will bring multiple chances for rain and isolated storms through the overnight. Winds will increase out of the east and northeast tonight at well sustained at 10-25 mph with higher gusts. These strong winds could lead to lakeshore flooding on the south and western shores of the Bay.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory has been issued for Brown, Oconto, Marinette, Door, and Kewaunee counties until 10:00 PM Wednesday. Strong winds will lead to some areas of flooding near the water as well as rivers.

On and off rain showers will continue through Wednesday under cloud skies. It will be a chilly day with highs only in the 40s to lower 50s. Winds remain gusty out of the north and northeast at 15-25 mph with higher gusts.

Rain will taper through the morning hours on Thursday. Rainfall totals could reach over an inch by early Thursday especially for eastern areas. Skies will start to clear late Thursday with temperatures in the middle 50s.

A very nice day is in the forecast Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low to a few middle 60s. The weekend is looking even warmer with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 on Saturday. The start of the weekend will feature a slight chance for a rain shower, but most of the area is anticipated to remain dry. Behind a cold front temperatures will be in the low to middle 60s for highs on Sunday under partly sunny skies.

Mostly sunny conditions return by Monday with highs in the upper 50s. Cooler air moves southward back into the state next Tuesday keeping highs well below average in the lower 50s with mostly cloudy skies.