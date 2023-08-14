The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Low pressure will spiral into Wisconsin Monday, and that will bring rain for most of the day! Showers are likely starting in the morning and lasting into the evening. Showers will begin to break up in the evening where some places may dry out, but the rain chances end completely in the early overnight. Temperatures will be seasonably cool in the middle 60s! The low moving our way will create more wind in the afternoon with E/NE winds up to 20 or 25 miles per hour.

Once we get to the evening, rain will start breaking up, but a few light showers will still be around until shortly after midnight. Breezy and mostly cloudy with a low of 55 degrees.

Beautiful weather Tuesday with sunny skies and a comfortable high of 79 degrees.

Mostly sunny Wednesday and 83 degrees. A cold front will slide in and bring thundershowers across our area briefly from late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.