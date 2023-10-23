The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We will start the week with rain, but it doesn’t end there. Many days this week could bring rain, totaling up to a few inches by the end of the week.

Clouds are filtering in Monday morning as a disturbance moves our way. This will bring a chance for rain from the morning until about 4pm this afternoon. Most get light rain, although some grumbles of thunder and a moderate rainfall could be noted for a time around and west of the Fox Valley. Temperatures will be similar to Sunday in the middle and upper 50s. South winds pick up from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Following the afternoon rain, your Tuesday evening and night look mainly dry. It will be fairly cloudy with a mild nighttime low of 50 degrees. There is another chance for rain or thunderstorms late tonight, but most of the rain will hold off until well after midnight or near daybreak tomorrow.

We’ll start the day Tuesday with a chance for thunderstorms, then it will be warm and breezy. Highs increase big time to the upper 60s and lower 70s! Round two of thunderstorms will form again for the evening and overnight. Some of these thunderstorms could produce heavy rain or even some hail.

Wednesday will have another chance for rain with hit/miss showers and 64 degrees.