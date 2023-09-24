The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Unfortunately, there is still a decent chance hanging on for possible rain over Lambeau Field this afternoon for the Pack’s home opener.

An area of low pressure to our west will provide heavy storms in central/western WI, the Twin Cities, and Northern Great Plains. This will provide the chance for increasing cloud cover and a chance for passing showers through the rest of the day.

Here are my thoughts on the forecast over Lambeau today:

We certainly cannot rule out this rain chance for tailgate through kickoff time, with chances increasing by the end of the game. Expect spotty showers to continue through tonight.