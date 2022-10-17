The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Rain and snow showers this morning will give way to a few sprinkles and flurries for the afternoon. It’ll be a cool and cloud day with highs in the low to middle 40s. Winds will be out of the north at 10-25 mph with higher gusts possible.

Tonight: Skies remain cloudy through the night with gusty winds continuing. Lows will dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Light rain showers are possible near the lake on Tuesday. Otherwise, it’ll be cool and cloudy with north winds which could gust over 30 mph. Temperatures will gradually get warmer the rest of the week as sunshine slowly returns. Next weekend is looking very nice with highs in the mid to upper 60s!