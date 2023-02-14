The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Low pressure to our south and west will continue to usher in rain showers all night long. Areas north of Green Bay, as well as across the Fox Cities could see isolated thunderstorms overnight tonight. We will total about a quarter of an inch of rain across the Fox Cities and Lakeside, and then further north and west of Green Bay could see anywhere from .5-an inch total.

Gusty southerly winds stick around into tonight, with some areas seeing gusts over 35 mph. This will continue to usher in warmer air for tomorrow.

Wednesday expect a high in the mid-40s, with early patchy fog, and morning sprinkles or flurries north of Green Bay. The rest of the day turns mostly cloudy, with a chance for some peeks of sunshine before sundown.

Early Thursday morning we have our next snow chance! Moderate now showers will move from the south and continue all day long. I think the heaviest band of snow will sit Green Bay and south/Lakeside.

Wednesday night into Thursday and cold front comes through and the jet stream drops, allowing for temps to plummet into the mid-20s until Friday.

We warm back up into this weekend with temps reaching the upper-30s/low-40s.