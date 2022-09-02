The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A cold front move through from the north tonight brining in a line of thunderstorms overnight. Some spotty showers linger into tomorrow morning, with more clouds to begin the weekend. This cold front also will drop temperatures dramatically from the mid-80s to the low 70s, with about a 10 degree drop in humidity as well.

Isolated thunderstorms remain in the forecast for the day on Saturday, primarily places Green Bay and south.

Sunday will be much nicer, with partly sunny skies, cool temperatures, and comfy air.

A beautiful day ahead for Labor Day, with mostly sunny skies and more seasonable-like temperatures.

Warmer days with lots of sunshine is on tap for the rest of next week.