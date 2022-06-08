The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5

Tonight: Evening showers, then clearing later tonight. Low: 54 Wind: Light SE

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warming up! High: 74 Wind: NW 5-10 MPH

By Friday, a very small rain chance remains in the forecast, with temperatures in the 70s. Saturday calls for a chance of showers and storms with highs in the 70s. Sunday will start a stretch of drier conditions which will take us to the early to middle portions of next week. Temperatures will begin to be more seasonable by the beginning of next week, with days reaching the 80s.