Rainy start to the work week

Clouds will continue to thicken trough the overnight with a few spotty rain showers late. Lows will cool into the upper 50s and low 60s with east winds around 5-10 mph.

Rain becomes likely especially during the afternoon on Monday. Highs will be in the 60s to the north and along the lake with low to mid 70s for Green Bay and the Fox Valley. A southeast breeze will cause choppy waters on Lake Michigan with 3-5 foot waves.

Rain showers will be possible during the afternoon on Tuesday with highs in the 70s. Much cooler air then returns Wednesday as highs will only reach the upper 60, but by Thursday temperatures will rebound back closer to average in the mid to upper 70s.