The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

What a beautiful day it’s been over Northeast Wisconsin! High pressure moved through and brought us sunny and dry conditions, and we stay mostly clear and calm through tonight.

However, an area of low pressure to our west will move closer to Wisconsin throughout the day tomorrow, bringing increasing cloud cover and out next rain chance.

Daybreak tomorrow will be dry with just a few clouds, but by the late morning, more clouds roll in. Spotty showers will enter around the lunch hour tomorrow and pretty much continue until early Sunday AM. Nothing tomorrow or Saturday is a washout, and these showers are more spotty, scattered, and light.