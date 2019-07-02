Rainy Tuesday forecast

From Storm Team 5…

A rainy day Tuesday as we’ll have a line up of scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. The good news is that it will not be raining all day long. In the afternoon there will be more isolated thunderstorms bubbling up. Beside the rain, expect a humid day with a high in the upper 70s and lower 80s – cooler by the lake.

TIMING OUT TUESDAY'S RAIN:- Scattered showers, thunder in the morning.- Some dry hours during the day.- More isolated t-storms this afternoon. NO SEVERE WEATHER.- Dry by this evening. Patchy fog may develop later tonight.

Showers will taper off in the evening, leaving partly cloudy skies. With all the rain from today, that moisture will lead to some patchy fog developing overnight. Temperatures will drop to 63 degrees.

A nice day tomorrow! After some morning fog, sunshine will start to emerge once again. High temps will be back to 85 degrees with that additional sunshine, cooler again by the water.

The 4th of July is Thursday, and we may see a few more storms! We’ll have rain chances increasing mainly for the afternoon and evening, likely tapering off by dusk before fireworks which is the good news at this point. It will be humid and warm with a high of 85 degrees.

Friday, more scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Muggy again, with a high of 83.

Dry weather returns Saturday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but you’ll notice a drop in humidity as a cooler air mass moves in. Highs will be around 78.

Sunday, another nice day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 77 degrees.

Monday stays seasonal with partly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures topping out at 80.