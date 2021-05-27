Rainy weather exits, much warmer Memorial Day weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Rain showers will continue through a good portion of the overnight. Skies will stay cloudy with lows in the 30s north with 40s for the rest of the area.

Friday: Rain showers will taper early in the day with a mostly cloudy sky expected through the afternoon. It’ll remain on the cool side with temperatures generally in the 50s. Winds will be blustery out of the northeast.

Full sunshine returns on Saturday as temperatures work their way back into the 60s. We should see highs around 70 with a few more clouds Sunday. Memorial Day brings a small chance for rain followed by a partly sunny sky Tuesday. Highs will trend above average for the middle of the week.