Rainy weather returns Wednesday, then cooler this weekend

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Over the last 14 days, Green Bay has only received 0.01″ of precipitation, but that stretch of dry weather will soon come to an end. Clouds will increase through the night with an isolated rain shower possible by early Wednesday. It will be a mild and breezy night with lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Scattered rain showers and even a rumble of thunder are expected for Wednesday. It won’t be raining all day, but on and off showers will move through. It will be another mild and blustery day with south winds that could gust close to 30 mph. Rainfall totals by Wednesday night will be in the 0.25″-0.75″ range.

Skies will begin to clear out on Thursday with gusty winds for the first half of the day. It’ll start to trend cooler by Friday with highs near 40 under a mostly sunny sky. Fantastic weather is in the forecast this weekend with a lot of sunshine on the way with temperatures in the low to middle 40s.

There is a very small chance for light snow on Monday, but most areas will remain dry. Highs early next week will be in the lower 40s.