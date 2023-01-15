The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds will increase throughout the night as our next weather system approaches. Temperatures will remain mild in the upper 20s and lower 30s with a southeast wind at 10-15 mph.

Monday: Rain is expected throughout a good part of the day with temperatures in the upper 30s. Locations northwest of Green Bay could have a few hours of mixed precipitation which could lead to slick travel conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for those areas until 9:00 AM.

Light rain and snow showers will wrap up on Tuesday as the storm system pushes east of Wisconsin. We could see a little sunshine for the middle of the week with highs in the middle 30s. Our next chance for accumulating snow arrives Wednesday night and Thursday. This system could bring a few inches of snow to parts of the area. Stay tuned for updates. Highs late in the week and next weekend will hover near 30 degrees.