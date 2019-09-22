Rainy weather to wrap up the weekend

Packers game day forecast.

Showers and storms will move through the area this morning and into the afternoon hours. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. No severe weather is expected, but for those who have outdoor plans should be ready for rain and the potential for lightning in the area. Temperatures in the low 70s this morning will start to fall back into the 60s by the afternoon.

Rainfall potential through Sunday.

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with a few rain showers at times. Look for temperatures to fall back to the low and middle 50s.

The official start to fall begins on Monday. Drier weather is expected on Monday with more sunshine as well. Highs will be slightly above average in the upper 60s and low 70s.

A few more clouds will move in on Tuesday before our next rain chance arrives Tuesday night and Wednesday.