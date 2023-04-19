The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure that kept us dry yesterday has slid off to our east, and high pressure moved in to our west. In between a low and a high we get those breezy conditions, which is what we’ve been seeing today! This was a chilly wind, so today was very below avg. with high temps in the upper 30s. The good news…this is also our low for tonight! A warm front attached to the low builds in overnight and allows our temps to just up into the low 60s for tomorrow.

The rest of tonight, we can expect light scattered showers. I think we stay that way until the early morning tomorrow when that warm front allows moisture to build in and we will see scattered, heavier t-storms for tomorrow, that can also provide the chance for large hail, putting us in a Level 1/5 risk for severe weather south of Green Bay.

This storm system should be wrapped up by bedtime tomorrow night with overall rain totals (so from this morning through tomorrow night) sitting at about an inch in Green Bay.