Rainy & windy tonight

Flood Watch

The rivers are already running high. Add in the snow melt and rain ahead and we have reason to be concerned

Lakeshore Flood Advisory

The lakeshore flood advisory runs through Sunday midday for the bay. Through 6 pm Sunday for the shores, door Peninsula and to Manitowoc. East winds and already high water is the issue.

Winter Weather Advisory

The winter weather advisory is through midnight tonight for areas north (primarily) of Stevens Point. The roads are still cold. The initial rain may just freeze on top of it. Treated roads should be ok. Once temperatures get warmer and with the warm rain, the problem should cease.

What to expect



Rain becomes widespread later Saturday afternoon. Rain looks to be heaviest late tonight and early into Sunday. There will be gusty south winds too. An inch of rain (roughly) is possible by Sunday morning. There will be lingering showers Sunday. Likely another wave of rain Sunday night into Monday.

Saturday Night

Rainfall Total Potential

This is just a guidance model, but we will see significant rain, especially by late December standards. The available moisture (precipitable water) is very unusual for this time of year.

7 Day Planner



Overall mild into early 2020. 200% of normal for rain this weekend. Monday into Tuesday, snow should be minimal for Green Bay and the Fox Valley. We will be running 10+ degrees above normal into next weekend.