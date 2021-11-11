Rainy, windy Veterans Day; weekend snow possible

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Winds are already up in speed stepping into Thursday morning! We’ll also have rain shift through the area during the morning, and that will taper off for some dry time this afternoon. Winds shift from the SE to SW at 15 to 30 miles per hour, with higher gusts that could get up to 40 mph, especially by the lake. As a front goes through, we get a mild high of 54 degrees with dropping afternoon temps into the 40s.

Tonight will still be breezy and mostly cloudy. We could have a few isolated light rain or snow showers develop at night.

More rain/snow showers will be spotty across the WFRV coverage area Friday. Not nearly as windy as today, but a BIG drop in temperatures as the high will be 41 degrees.