Rainy with a flood watch

We have a flood watch into Monday morning. The river levels are high to begin with. Add in melting snow and heavy rain and we have flooding.

Lake shore Flood Watch





East winds could create flooding issues along the lake shore Sunday. The advisory runs longer further south

Your Sunday



Sunday doesn’t look particularly wet. The first part of the day looks windy. We will head to the upper 40’s near the record high of 50.

What to Expect



Widespread rain overnight. We could see some heavier rain overnight. We could have an inch of rain by Sunday morning. Sunday itself doesn’t look particularly wet. Winds will calm in the afternoon. We expect another round of rain, potentially moderate, late Sunday night into Monday morning. Monday morning will likely be wet for your start.

We have some mild weather early 2020 but the first full week of 2020 will likely feel like January.