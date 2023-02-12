The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another day of lots of sunshine is on the way in for tomorrow! We are also looking at possible record breaking warmth! Our current record is 43 degrees set back in 1990, and our forecasted high for tomorrow is 45 degrees, so I think we can beat it!

Winds tomorrow will be fairly breezy out of the west with gusts reaching over 20 mph.

We’re looking at another day of possible record breaking warmth into Tuesday! Our current record is 46 degrees set back in 1954, and our forecasted high is 50 degrees.

Tuesday starts out dry, but showers move in from the south by the early afternoon. Rain chances stick around into Wednesday with even a chance for some mixed showers further north before we dry out into early Thursday.