Record breaking warmth Wednesday, then very windy conditions

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch from Wednesday evening until 9am Thursday. Wind gusts during this time could reach 55 mph. This could lead to fallen trees and power lines along with making travel difficult especially for high profile vehicles.

Tonight: Clouds will thicken through the night leading to overcast skies with pockets of drizzle or light rain. Patchy fog will be possible as well with lows in the 30s to low 40s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Skies will remain cloudy with spotty rain showers and drizzle expected. Patchy areas of fog will be possible. It’ll be a record breaking warm day for many locations as highs soar into the 50s with some 60s to the south not out of the question!

A strong storm system passing to our northwest will bring very windy conditions to the area Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Winds could gusts upwards of 55 mph during this time. Along a cold front Wednesday night, scattered showers and even a thunderstorm is possible. Winds will settle Friday with temperatures in the lower 30s. Overall, the weather pattern will be quiet next weekend and early next week with seasonal temperatures.