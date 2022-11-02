The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A few record-high temperatures could be broken in the next two days! Sunny skies on Wednesday and breezier south winds from 10 to 20 miles per hour. Gusts could get higher near the lakeshore. Highs will make it to the lower and middle 70s in the afternoon, with upper 50s and lower 60s near Lake Michigan.

Clouds will roll in tonight and that will allow temperatures to stay elevated. The low is 53 degrees.

Looking nice and warm again Thursday with lower 70s back in the forecast. There will be a mix of sun and clouds, and windier conditions with southwest winds from 15 to 35 miles per hour.