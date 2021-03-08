Record highs possible Tuesday, then rainy weather later this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A clear sky this evening will be replaced with some cloud cover as we head through the overnight. Some areas of patchy fog may develop overnight as well due to light winds and added moisture due to recent snowmelt. Lows will cool into the 20s and 30s for overnight lows.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

After some morning fog and clouds Tuesday, the afternoon will bring more sunshine and very warm temperatures for this time of the year! The record high on Tuesday is 56° in Green Bay. Winds will increase out of the south at 10-20 mph. Highs will be cooler along the lakeshore.

Rain showers overspread northeast Wisconsin Wednesday morning. Expect on and off rain showers to continue through the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. The rain will taper early Thursday morning with clearing skies for the afternoon.

Cooler air, but still above average temperatures return for the weekend with highs near 40. Make sure to turn the clocks ahead one hour Saturday night. Sunday we’ll see a sunset just before 7pm! We’re keeping tabs on another system early next week that could bring some messy weather to the area.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Phoenix women's coach Kevin Borseth on Sports Xtra

High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port's Westerman talks spring football

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: State Boys Basketball Recap

Gamblers complete the sweep of Youngstown

Papermakers fall in Division One state title game against

More Weather