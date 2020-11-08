Record highs Sunday, then a rain chance this week

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

We’ve had three days in a row with record highs that have been tied or broken in Green Bay. Another record high temperature will likely be set again on Sunday as we push into the lower 70s this afternoon. The record for today is 69° set in 1999. There will be a south breeze at 10-15 mph.

Another mild night is ahead as clouds gradually build back into the area. Those clouds and a south breeze will keep low temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Other than a sprinkle or two on Monday, most of the day will be dry under a partly sunny sky. It’ll remain very warm for this time of the year with highs pushing to near 70 degrees. Rain showers will be on the increase Monday night with more rain expected on Tuesday. A few thunderstorms are possible as well with heavy downpours.

Behind this storm system temperatures will return to seasonal values in the 40s for highs with dry conditions the rest of the week. Another chance for rain returns early next weekend.

