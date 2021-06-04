Record high temperatures in jeopardy this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will remain in place. Record warm low temperatures are possible tonight. Most will be around 70 degrees for that low temperatures.

Saturday: Hot and humid conditions expected throughout the day, so STAY HYDRATED. Lots of sunshine will be expected with any rain showers along the warm front staying off to our north. Most areas will get into the mid-90s away from the lakeshore. The record high temperature in Green Bay is 93 set back in 1934 for June 5.

Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday: Warmth will continue with highs in the low to mid-90s. A lake breeze may develop and keep areas along the lakeshore cooler than Saturday. The record high temperature in Green Bay is 93 set back in 1988 for June 6.

Next week: Above average warmth is expected to stick around, but not as warm as this weekend. Many will sit in the 80s with a few more shower and storm chances in the forecast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc

Northwoods League season begins, Dock Spiders handle Booyah 13-3

One-on-One: Clint Kriewaldt returns as Freedom football coach

Chuck Thielmann Dock Spiders

Kimberly beats Neenah in softball

Leah Kocken Breaking Records

More Weather