Record high temperatures in jeopardy this weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will remain in place. Record warm low temperatures are possible tonight. Most will be around 70 degrees for that low temperatures.

Saturday: Hot and humid conditions expected throughout the day, so STAY HYDRATED. Lots of sunshine will be expected with any rain showers along the warm front staying off to our north. Most areas will get into the mid-90s away from the lakeshore. The record high temperature in Green Bay is 93 set back in 1934 for June 5.

Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday: Warmth will continue with highs in the low to mid-90s. A lake breeze may develop and keep areas along the lakeshore cooler than Saturday. The record high temperature in Green Bay is 93 set back in 1988 for June 6.

Next week: Above average warmth is expected to stick around, but not as warm as this weekend. Many will sit in the 80s with a few more shower and storm chances in the forecast.