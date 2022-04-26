The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Spotty snow showers this evening will come to an end as high pressure begins to build into the state. This will lead to clearing skies and lighter winds. Lows will dip into the 20s. The record low for Wednesday in Green Bay is 26° set in 1996.

Wednesday: Expect more sunshine throughout the day, but temperatures will remain well below average with most areas in the middle 40s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds throughout the day on Thursday. A spotty rain shower is possible Thursday night. Highs will hover near 50 to wrap up the week. A large storm system will bring chances for spotty rain showers through the weekend with temperatures in the middle 50s. Temperatures look to hold in the mid to upper 50s early next week.