Record setting highs possible to start October

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

October is coming in hot! Scattered dense fog will be out in several communities Friday, especially by the lakeshore and bayshore which should burn off by the mid to late morning. Then some sunshine will come out with increasing clouds through the second half of the day. RECORD HIGH IS 85 DEGREES IN GREEN BAY – and highs are set to reach the low to middle 80s. Cooler by the lake in the 70s.

Tonight will have increasing clouds. While the Friday night football games will be going on it will be mild and just a bit humid, too. I think most of the evening will be dry, but a could stray showers might sneak into the far western part of the viewing area during that time. Overnight, especially after midnight, a couple more scattered showers could develop and work further east.

Saturday will have off/on showers out there with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday also comes in mostly cloudy. Storm Team 5 will hold onto a chance for showers throughout the day with a high of 70 degrees.