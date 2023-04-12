The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Many records could go down today! In Green Bay we will be watching for a record high (current: 80 degrees from 1977) and a record high-low temperature or “warmest low temperature” today (current: 54 degrees from 1977).

Sunshine galore for Wednesday. Gusty winds will contribute to a high fire danger risk as southwest winds go from 15 to 30 miles per hour. Lakeshore temps around 80 degrees, and inland highs will get to the lower to middle 80s!

Clear skies tonight and another warm spring night with a low of 57 degrees.

Mainly sunny and warm again Thursday. Breezy SW winds again from 10 to 20 miles per hour, and a forecast high of 80 degrees. Green Bay’s record high is 78 from 1938.

Very nice through Friday. Mostly sunny and 78 degrees. Breezy again.

Saturday looks to be mild now as temperatures will get into the 70s again. A high of 72 degrees with a chance for rain or weak thunderstorms, especially later in the day.