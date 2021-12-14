Record warmth and spotty rain on the way for tomorrow

Today: Mostly cloudy skies will struggle to break throughout the day. A stray sprinkle may be possible late in the afternoon. High temperatures will get into the low 40s. Winds will gradually get breezy into the evening.

Tonight: Spotty light rain and patchy fog will begin to develop especially in the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow into Thursday AM: Record warmth is expected. Light rain showers and fog will be possible. High temperatures will likely be reached after the sun goes down later in the evening. In the middle of the night on Wednesday, there will be the possibility of a rumble of thunder. Wind gusts will pick and potentially be over 40 mph Wed PM – Thu AM.

