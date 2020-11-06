Record warmth possible through the weekend

The warm temperatures from Friday will continue into the overnight hours. Lows tonight drop into the low 50s which is actually higher than the average high for this time of year.

Record temperatures will be challenged for Saturday with breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Forecasted high temperatures will be around 70 which will be enough to break some records.

Skies will remain mostly sunny for Sunday as temperatures will once again climb around 70 threatening some more high temperatures records. Breezy conditions remain sustained at about 10 mph out of the south southwest.

The gradual cool down will begin Tuesday with showers in the forecast. By mid-week, temperatures will be back into the mid 40s and more seasonable for this time of year.

