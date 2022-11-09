The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Two low pressure systems off to our west will highly contribute to our weather over the next few days.

Tonight some scattered showers will move through north and will remain primarily in the UP. We will just sit with partly cloudy skies on the outside of those storms. Temperatures tonight will be mild in the 40s and 50s. A slight breeze lingers as well with winds out of the south around 10-20mph.

Southerly winds continue into tomorrow. This will bring in record warm temperatures. Our current record is 67 degrees set back in 2016, and tomorrow we will likely break this record by about 5 degrees. Now, these warmer temperatures will actually contribute to some humidity, and with that moisture in the air, places in western Wisconsin can expect stronger storms. Here in Northeast Wisconsin, we will likely just see scattered thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening, with some strong wind gusts reaching up to 30mph.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue into Friday morning, before temperatures drop into the 40s and we see some flurries carrying us into this weekend ahead.