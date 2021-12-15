Record warmth with fog, light rain today followed by powerful winds, storms tonight

Today: Areas of fog out there this morning will linger with spotty light rain or drizzle through much of Wednesday, Record high temperatures just short of 60 degrees should be reached in the late evening or a few hours after sunset.

Tonight: A few light showers are possible early on in the night, but a line of showers and thunderstorms will be moving in just before midnight into Northeast Wisconsin. The line of showers and storms will likely be severe to our west and weakening on the way into our area.

Behind this line, powerful winds will kick in through the early morning hours Thursday. High Wind Warnings are in place for Northeast Wisconsin until Thursday AM with wind gusts over 60 mph potentially.

Tomorrow: High winds to start off the day, but still gusting over 30 mph in the afternoon. Temperatures will be falling.