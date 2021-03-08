Record watch for high temps this week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Very mild temps moving in this week, and Green Bay could hit it’s first 50 degree and 60 degree high of the year within two days!

Monday brings sunshine and a few clouds scooting by in the sky. Winds turn to the west at 5 to 15 miles per hour, which should help bring in those warmer temps compared to the weekend. Highs this afternoon will run into the middle and upper 50s.

Tonight will be quiet with light winds and a few clouds. Overnight temps will fall to about the freezing mark, but with dew point temps up a bit, some patchy fog might develop in a few spots.

We’ll have a good shot at breaking the record high temperature (56 degrees) Tuesday as the thermometer will try to work toward 60 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds in the sky will accompany a breezier wind from the SSE at 10 to 20 miles per hour.