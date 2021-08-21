Refreshing air to close the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A cold front has crossed Northeast Wisconsin. This means cooler and less humid air will be filtering in for tonight. Low temperatures will be around 60 with areas in the 50s up north. Be sure to check out the Full Sturgeon Moon.

Tomorrow: Get outside and enjoy the refreshing air mass because it will be short-lived. Highs in the mid-70s with dew points in the 50s.

Next Week: Hot and humid air returns in Northeast Wisconsin. There is a small chance of a stray shower Monday and a few more storms late on Tuesday. Mid-week temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s away from Lake Michigan. A cold front brings relief from the heat later in the week.