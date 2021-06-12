Relief from the heat for next week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Dew points will drop into the 40s and 50s bringing in much more comfortable air into Northeast Wisconsin. Mostly clear skies will remain with lows just below 60 degrees.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies are expected throughout most of the day. It will get hot with highs in the upper 80s, but dew points still down mostly in the 50s.

Our attention turns to the late evening and overnight hours where showers and storms could develop up north first. A line of rain will work from the north northwest to the south southeast. The severe risk being low. Most need this rain because of the rain deficit we have been running through much of this year.

Next week: Another mainly dry week will be in the forecast. Cooler temperatures back into the 70s work their way back into our area. Towards the end of the week, our next chance of rain will come with more mild temperatures.