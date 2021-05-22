Relief from the humidity and some rain for tomorrow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Temperatures stay warm in the 60s as dew points will remain humid. Clouds increase late ahead of our next system.

Tomorrow: A cold front will cross Northeast Wisconsin in the morning. This means high temperatures will likely be reached around breakfast. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible in the morning to mid-afternoon as the front goes to southern portions of the state. By the afternoon, most will be in the 50s.

Monday/Next Week: The cold front that passed on Saturday will then change over to a warm front and cross our region once again. This will bring warmer air back along with a few spotty chances at showers and storms.

Another system passes on Tuesday which brings more chances at rain, however, it will cool us down to close the week.