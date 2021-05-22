Relief from the humidity and some rain for tomorrow

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Temperatures stay warm in the 60s as dew points will remain humid. Clouds increase late ahead of our next system.

Tomorrow: A cold front will cross Northeast Wisconsin in the morning. This means high temperatures will likely be reached around breakfast. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible in the morning to mid-afternoon as the front goes to southern portions of the state. By the afternoon, most will be in the 50s.

Monday/Next Week: The cold front that passed on Saturday will then change over to a warm front and cross our region once again. This will bring warmer air back along with a few spotty chances at showers and storms.

Another system passes on Tuesday which brings more chances at rain, however, it will cool us down to close the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Blizzard edges Sugar Skulls, 42-36

WIAA Spring Football Season

West De Pere vs Menasha Soccer

Bay Port lacrosse leads return to play

Titans hope to keep postseason run going in NCAA Tournament

Luxemburg-Casco earns big North Eastern win over Freedom

More Weather