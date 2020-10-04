Remaining cool Sunday, getting warmer later this week

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

After a gloomy day of weather on Saturday, high pressure arriving from the west today will clear out our skies. Look for a mostly sunny sky on this Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Chilly weather will be in the forecast again tonight as lows dip into the lower 30s under a mostly clear sky. Areas of patchy frost are likely again for locations away from the Lake Michigan shoreline.





Abundant sunshine will greet us to begin the new work week. Highs on Monday will be closer to average with a blustery south wind. That breeze will help temperatures reach for the lower 60s. Winds could gust over 25 mph Monday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to get a boost on Tuesday with highs in the middle 60s. There could be a few rain showers north of Green Bay later in the day.

A quiet forecast will take us through the rest of the week with highs near or slightly above average. There could be a few light rain showers on Friday. Temperatures look to be very mild to start the new weekend with highs possibly in the lower 70s.

