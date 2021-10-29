Remaining showers and blustery winds Friday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Scattered showers and sprinkles hold Friday morning, but the rain will break up and pull away for most communities in the afternoon. The other story will be the blustery wind as NNE winds go from 15 to 35 miles per hour! Highs will top out around 56 degrees again.

Winds will continue to be on the breezy side, but it’s looking dry this evening. We’ll also hold onto some clouds which keep low temps in the mid and upper 40s before Saturday.

Any clouds out in the morning Saturday will break apart and bring some sunshine back through the day. Winds also go down with a high of 58 degrees. This will be the pick day of the weekend!

A cold front drops in on Sunday, and although a sprinkle may be on the front side of it, the forecast should remain mostly dry. A breezy wind and a high of 52 degrees. The partly sunny skies will turn clear for trick-or-treating as temps drop through the 40s!