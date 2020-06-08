Remnants of Cristobal bring rain and wind by Tuesday

Northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5…

A clear and quiet evening is expected ahead of a stormy period of weather. Lows tonight will only cool into the 50s and lower 60s.

Tuesday will start out dry with some sunshine possible. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day. Highs will be warm once again in the 80s away from Lake Michigan. Rain chances as the remnants from Tropical Depression Cristobal moves into Wisconsin will be on the increase by the evening and into Tuesday night.





A few bands of heavy rain will be possible as this system moves into the state especially Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. As this storm system moves to our northeast on Wednesday the chance for scattered showers and an isolated storm are still possible. Highs on Wednesday will be in the middle 70s. Winds will increase out of the west through the day as well which could gusty over 25 mph. Most of the rain will have come to an end by Thursday morning, but a spotty shower can’t be ruled out Thursday afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.

By late Thursday rainfall totals throughout the area could be in the 1.0″-2.0 range with some locally higher amounts possible.

Once this storm system exits the area we’ll find ourselves in a quiet stretch of weather. Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs much cooler in the mid to upper 60s. Highs will be similar through the weekend in the upper 60s to lower 70s with abundant sunshine Saturday and Sunday.

