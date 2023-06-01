The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Here we go again! Rinse and repeat forecast with warm afternoon highs and isolated pop-up thunderstorms.

Thursday brings highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees away from the lakeshore. Low to mid 70s by the lake. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, then a small chance for bubble up thunderstorms in the early to late afternoon. Some of these storms could pack a punch with downpours, lightning, and small hail where it decides to rain. Although rain could happen anywhere, the trends show the highest chance for rain is likely to be around and west of the Fox Cities.

Tonight will show no rain again as those pop-up storms go away. Partly cloudy and warm with a low of 60 degrees.

Friday will be a similar forecast, with the highest chance for a pop-up storm nearest to central Wisconsin. That is the western side of the WFRV coverage area. Otherwise, mostly sunny and 89 degrees.