Rising temperatures tonight

A Chilly Wednesday Afternoon

Winds have calmed already. They were whistling last night and this morning! Slowly rising temperatures as a warm front approaches. We should be close to 30 degrees as we start Thursday.

Warmer Thursday

We should see 40’s Thursday. We could have a light wintry mix early. Mainly it looks like rain as we will be warm enough.

Rain Thursday

You may have to run the wipers on the afternoon drive. Amounts should be low.

Snow track Saturday

Here is a look at the latest projection on where the snow likely falls Saturday night. It’s only Wednesday, so plenty of time for this track to shift.

Storm team 5 is watching it closely and we will continually update you.

7 Day Planner

17 today…45 tomorrow…flaky weather, huh? This is statistically our coldest time of the year, so 45 in January is nice. Not for snowmobilers though. The biggest story over the next week is the snow potential Saturday PM.