Another round of strong storms possible late Wednesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: An isolated shower this evening will lead to a quiet and partly cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the 60s for most areas with a light east wind. There could be some areas of patchy fog that develops late tonight.

Wednesday: Look for a mix of sun and clouds to begin the day. A warm and humid airmass will setup west of the Fox Valley and will be the focal point for strong to severe thunderstorms late in the day. The Storm Prediction Center has an Enhanced Risk for severe storms late Wednesday for the southern and western portions of the WFRV viewing area. Some of the storms could also produce very heavy rainfall. Stay tuned to Storm Team 5 for updates.





Quieter weather returns Thursday with highs in the lower 80s with blustery north winds. Lower humidity arrives Friday before another rain chance moves in early in the weekend. High temperatures will be very refreshing in the mid to upper 70s Sunday through Tuesday.